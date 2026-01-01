Mauro Conte

Menu
Date of Birth
27 June 1983
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Filmography

Genre
Year
Terezín 5.8
Terezín Le Terme di Terezín
Drama 2023, Italy
On My Skin 7.3
On My Skin On My Skin
Drama, Biography 2018, Italy
In the Name of My Daughter 6.1
In the Name of My Daughter L'homme que l'on aimait trop
Drama 2014, France
Watch trailer
Unforgivable 5.5
Unforgivable Impardonnables
Drama 2011, France
Watch trailer
