Mauro Conte

Date of Birth
27 June 1983
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.3
On My Skin
(2018)
6.1
In the Name of My Daughter
(2014)
5.8
Terezín
(2023)
5.8
Terezín
Le Terme di Terezín
Drama
2023, Italy
7.3
On My Skin
On My Skin
Drama, Biography
2018, Italy
6.1
In the Name of My Daughter
L'homme que l'on aimait trop
Drama
2014, France
Watch trailer
5.5
Unforgivable
Impardonnables
Drama
2011, France
Watch trailer
