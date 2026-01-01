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Neil Napier Neil Napier
Kinoafisha Persons Neil Napier

Neil Napier

Neil Napier

Date of Birth
1 January 1953
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Action hero

Popular Films

Transplant 7.6
Transplant (2020)
The Disappearance 7.0
The Disappearance (2017)
Bullet in the Face 6.8
Bullet in the Face (2012)

Filmography

Transplant 7.6
Transplant
Drama 2020, Canada
Parallel Minds 3.9
Parallel Minds Parallel Minds
Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2020, Canada
Bellevue 6.3
Bellevue
Drama, Crime, Mystery 2017, Canada
The Disappearance 7
The Disappearance
Drama, Detective, 2017, Canada
Ransom 6.6
Ransom
Drama, Action, Crime 2017, Canada
Bullet in the Face 6.8
Bullet in the Face
Drama, Crime, Thriller, 2012, Canada
Erased 6.3
Erased The Expatriate
Thriller, Action 2012, USA / Canada / Belgium
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