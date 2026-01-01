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Filmography
Neil Napier
Neil Napier
Kinoafisha
Persons
Neil Napier
Neil Napier
Neil Napier
Date of Birth
1 January 1953
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Action hero
Popular Films
7.6
Transplant
(2020)
7.0
The Disappearance
(2017)
6.8
Bullet in the Face
(2012)
Filmography
7.6
Transplant
Drama
2020, Canada
3.9
Parallel Minds
Parallel Minds
Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2020, Canada
6.3
Bellevue
Drama, Crime, Mystery
2017, Canada
7
The Disappearance
Drama, Detective,
2017, Canada
6.6
Ransom
Drama, Action, Crime
2017, Canada
6.8
Bullet in the Face
Drama, Crime, Thriller,
2012, Canada
6.3
Erased
The Expatriate
Thriller, Action
2012, USA / Canada / Belgium
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