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Elsa Camp
Elsa Camp
Kinoafisha
Persons
Elsa Camp
Elsa Camp
Elsa Camp
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Horror actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.1
Juan of the Dead
(2011)
Filmography
7.1
Juan of the Dead
Juan de los Muertos
Horror, Comedy
2011, Spain / Cuba
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