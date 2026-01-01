Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Lee Battle
Lee Battle
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lee Battle
Lee Battle
Lee Battle
Date of Birth
26 August 1987
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.2
Awaydays
(2009)
Filmography
6.2
Awaydays
Awaydays
Crime, Drama
2009, Great Britain
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree