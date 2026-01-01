Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Alexandre Arcady
Alexandre Arcady
Kinoafisha
Persons
Alexandre Arcady
Alexandre Arcady
Alexandre Arcady
Date of Birth
17 March 1947
Age
78 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Producer, Writer, Director
Popular Films
6.6
Le Petit Blond De La Casbah
(2023)
6.6
C'est Si Bon!
(2025)
5.7
Pour Sacha
(1991)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Comedy
Drama
Romantic
War
Year
All
2025
2023
1991
All
3
Films
3
Producer
2
Director
2
Writer
2
6.6
C'est Si Bon!
Moi qui t'aimais
Biography, Drama, Romantic
2025, France
Watch trailer
6.6
Le Petit Blond De La Casbah
Le petit blond de la casbah
Biography, Comedy, Drama
2023, France / Tunisia
5.7
Pour Sacha
Pour Sacha
War, Romantic, Drama
1991, France
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree