Marie-Christine Descouard

Date of Birth
1 January 1948
Age
78 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Thriller hero, Comedy actor, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

The Professional 7.5
The Professional (1981)
Le Battant 6.9
Le Battant (1983)
Happy Easter 6.8
Happy Easter (1984)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Happy Easter 6.8
Happy Easter Joyeuses Pâques
Comedy 1984, France
Le Battant 6.9
Le Battant Battant, Le
Thriller, Drama 1983, France
The Professional 7.5
The Professional Le professionnel
Thriller, Action 1981, France
