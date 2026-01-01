Menu
Marie-Christine Descouard
Marie-Christine Descouard
Date of Birth
1 January 1948
Age
78 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Thriller hero, Comedy actor, Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.5
The Professional
(1981)
6.9
Le Battant
(1983)
6.8
Happy Easter
(1984)
Filmography
6.8
Happy Easter
Joyeuses Pâques
Comedy
1984, France
6.9
Le Battant
Battant, Le
Thriller, Drama
1983, France
7.5
The Professional
Le professionnel
Thriller, Action
1981, France
