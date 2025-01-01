Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Rose Troche Awards

Awards and nominations of Rose Troche

Rose Troche
Sundance Film Festival 1994 Sundance Film Festival 1994
Dramatic
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 1994 Berlin International Film Festival 1994
Best Feature Film
Winner
