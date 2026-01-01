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Filmography
Yasmin Bannerman
Yasmin Bannerman
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yasmin Bannerman
Yasmin Bannerman
Yasmin Bannerman
Date of Birth
1 January 1972
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
7.7
Torchwood
(2006)
6.1
Maybe Baby
(2000)
5.5
Killing Me Softly
(2002)
Filmography
7.7
Torchwood
Drama, Sci-Fi
2006, USA
5.5
Killing Me Softly
Killing Me Softly
Thriller, Drama, Romantic, Detective
2002, USA / Great Britain
6.1
Maybe Baby
Maybe Baby
Comedy, Romantic
2000, Great Britain
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