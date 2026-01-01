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Yasmin Bannerman Yasmin Bannerman
Kinoafisha Persons Yasmin Bannerman

Yasmin Bannerman

Yasmin Bannerman

Date of Birth
1 January 1972
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Torchwood 7.7
Torchwood (2006)
Maybe Baby 6.1
Maybe Baby (2000)
Killing Me Softly 5.5
Killing Me Softly (2002)

Filmography

Torchwood 7.7
Torchwood
Drama, Sci-Fi 2006, USA
Killing Me Softly 5.5
Killing Me Softly Killing Me Softly
Thriller, Drama, Romantic, Detective 2002, USA / Great Britain
Maybe Baby 6.1
Maybe Baby Maybe Baby
Comedy, Romantic 2000, Great Britain
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