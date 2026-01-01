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Cam Archer
Cam Archer
Kinoafisha
Persons
Cam Archer
Cam Archer
Cam Archer
Date of Birth
1 January 1981
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Director, Writer, Producer
Popular Films
5.5
Shit Year
(2010)
Filmography
5.5
Shit Year
Shit Year
Drama
2010, USA
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