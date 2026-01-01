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Lexi Randall
Lexi Randall
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lexi Randall
Lexi Randall
Lexi Randall
Date of Birth
1 January 1980
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.0
The War
(1994)
Filmography
7
The War
The War
Drama, War, Adventure
1994, USA
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