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Mimi Michaels Mimi Michaels
Kinoafisha Persons Mimi Michaels

Mimi Michaels

Mimi Michaels

Date of Birth
22 February 1983
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Horror actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Chicago P.D. 7.9
Chicago P.D. (2014)
FBI: Most Wanted 7.3
FBI: Most Wanted (2020)
Chromeskull: Laid to Rest 2 5.0
Chromeskull: Laid to Rest 2 (2011)

Filmography

FBI: Most Wanted 7.3
FBI: Most Wanted
Drama, Crime 2020, USA
Relentless Justice 4.3
Relentless Justice Relentless Justice
Action, Crime, Drama 2015, USA
Chicago P.D. 7.9
Chicago P.D.
Drama, Crime 2014, USA
Chromeskull: Laid to Rest 2 5
Chromeskull: Laid to Rest 2 ChromeSkull: Laid to Rest 2
Horror, Thriller 2011, USA
Boogeyman 3 4.6
Boogeyman 3 Boogeyman 3
Horror, Thriller 2008, USA
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