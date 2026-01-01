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Kinoafisha Persons Denise Nicholas Awards

Awards and nominations of Denise Nicholas

Denise Nicholas
Awards and nominations of Denise Nicholas
Golden Globes, USA 1972 Golden Globes, USA 1972
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1971 Golden Globes, USA 1971
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1970 Golden Globes, USA 1970
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
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