Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Mara Krupp Mara Krupp
Kinoafisha Persons Mara Krupp

Mara Krupp

Mara Krupp

Actor type
Action hero

Popular Films

For a Few Dollars More 8.2
For a Few Dollars More (1965)

Filmography

Genre
Year
For a Few Dollars More 8.2
For a Few Dollars More Per qualche dollaro in più
Action, Western 1965, Italy / Spain / Germany
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more