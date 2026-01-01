Menu
Marianne Koch
Marianne Koch
Marianne Koch
Date of Birth
19 August 1931
Age
94 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Action hero
Popular Films
7.9
A Fistful of Dollars
(1964)
7.9
A Fistful of Dollars
Per un pugno di dollari
Action, Western
1964, Italy / Spain / Germany
