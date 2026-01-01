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Kinoafisha Persons Inger Stevens Awards

Awards and nominations of Inger Stevens

Inger Stevens
Awards and nominations of Inger Stevens
Golden Globes, USA 1964 Golden Globes, USA 1964
Best TV Star - Female
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1964 Primetime Emmy Awards 1964
Outstanding Continued Performance by an Actress in a Series (Lead)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1962 Primetime Emmy Awards 1962
Outstanding Single Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
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