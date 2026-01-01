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About
Filmography
Linda Harrison
Linda Harrison
Kinoafisha
Persons
Linda Harrison
Linda Harrison
Linda Harrison
Date of Birth
26 July 1945
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Actor type
Science-fiction hero
,
Action hero
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.9
Planet of the Apes
(1968)
6.6
Beneath the Planet of the Apes
(1970)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Sci-Fi
Year
All
1970
1968
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
6.6
Beneath the Planet of the Apes
Beneath the Planet of the Apes
Action, Sci-Fi
1970, USA
7.9
Planet of the Apes
Planet of the Apes
Sci-Fi, Adventure
1968, USA
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