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Linda Harrison Linda Harrison
Kinoafisha Persons Linda Harrison

Linda Harrison

Linda Harrison

Date of Birth
26 July 1945
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Actor type
Science-fiction hero, Action hero, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Planet of the Apes 7.9
Planet of the Apes (1968)
Beneath the Planet of the Apes 6.6
Beneath the Planet of the Apes (1970)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Beneath the Planet of the Apes 6.6
Beneath the Planet of the Apes Beneath the Planet of the Apes
Action, Sci-Fi 1970, USA
Planet of the Apes 7.9
Planet of the Apes Planet of the Apes
Sci-Fi, Adventure 1968, USA
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