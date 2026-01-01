Menu
Aleksey Kashnikov
Aleksey Kashnikov
Aleksey Kashnikov
Aleksey Kashnikov
Aleksey Kashnikov
Actor type
Comedy actor, Romantic hero, Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.8
The Cuckoo
(2002)
7.3
Odin khoroshiy den
(2025)
7.3
Heart of the World
(2018)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Romantic
War
Year
All
2025
2020
2019
2018
2014
2006
2002
All
7
Films
6
TV Shows
1
Actor
7
7.3
Odin khoroshiy den
Odin khoroshiy den
Romantic
2025, Russia
Watch trailer
5.3
Far Frontiers
Far Frontiers
Drama
2020, Russia
Watch trailer
4.4
Odessa Steamer
Odesskiy parokhod
Comedy
2019, Russia
7.3
Heart of the World
Serdtse mira
Romantic
2018, Russia / Lithuania
Watch trailer
4.2
Smeshannye chuvstva
Smeshannye chuvstva
Comedy
2014, Russia
Watch trailer
6.5
Svoy-chuzhoy
Crime
2006, Russia
7.8
The Cuckoo
Kukushka
Drama, War, Comedy
2002, Russia
