Aleksey Kashnikov

Actor type
Comedy actor, Romantic hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

The Cuckoo 7.8
The Cuckoo (2002)
Odin khoroshiy den 7.3
Odin khoroshiy den (2025)
Heart of the World 7.3
Heart of the World (2018)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Odin khoroshiy den 7.3
Odin khoroshiy den Odin khoroshiy den
Romantic 2025, Russia
Far Frontiers 5.3
Far Frontiers Far Frontiers
Drama 2020, Russia
Odessa Steamer 4.4
Odessa Steamer Odesskiy parokhod
Comedy 2019, Russia
Heart of the World 7.3
Heart of the World Serdtse mira
Romantic 2018, Russia / Lithuania
Smeshannye chuvstva 4.2
Smeshannye chuvstva Smeshannye chuvstva
Comedy 2014, Russia
Svoy-chuzhoy 6.5
Svoy-chuzhoy
Crime 2006, Russia
The Cuckoo 7.8
The Cuckoo Kukushka
Drama, War, Comedy 2002, Russia
