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Matthew Flint
Matthew Flint
Kinoafisha
Persons
Matthew Flint
Matthew Flint
Matthew Flint
Date of Birth
1 January 1963
Age
63 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
8.9
Wayne Shorter: Zero Gravity
(2023)
7.2
Murder, She Wrote
(1984)
7.1
Swimming with Sharks
(1994)
Filmography
8.9
Wayne Shorter: Zero Gravity
Wayne Shorter: Zero Gravity
Documentary
2023, USA
Watch trailer
7.1
Swimming with Sharks
Swimming with Sharks
Drama, Comedy, Crime, Thriller
1994, USA
7.2
Murder, She Wrote
Crime, Detective
1984, USA
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