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Anne Pitoniak
Anne Pitoniak
Kinoafisha
Persons
Anne Pitoniak
Anne Pitoniak
Anne Pitoniak
Date of Birth
30 March 1922
Age
85 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
22 April 2007
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
6.6
Agnes of God
(1985)
6.2
Where the Money Is
(2000)
6.1
A Thousand Acres
(1997)
Filmography
6.2
Where the Money Is
Where the Money Is
Crime, Drama, Comedy
2000, USA / Germany / Great Britain
6.1
A Thousand Acres
A Thousand Acres
Drama
1997, USA
6.6
Agnes of God
Agnes of God
Drama, Detective
1985, USA
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