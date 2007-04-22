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Anne Pitoniak Anne Pitoniak
Kinoafisha Persons Anne Pitoniak

Anne Pitoniak

Anne Pitoniak

Date of Birth
30 March 1922
Age
85 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
22 April 2007
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Agnes of God 6.6
Agnes of God (1985)
Where the Money Is 6.2
Where the Money Is (2000)
A Thousand Acres 6.1
A Thousand Acres (1997)

Filmography

Where the Money Is 6.2
Where the Money Is Where the Money Is
Crime, Drama, Comedy 2000, USA / Germany / Great Britain
A Thousand Acres 6.1
A Thousand Acres A Thousand Acres
Drama 1997, USA
Agnes of God 6.6
Agnes of God Agnes of God
Drama, Detective 1985, USA
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