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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
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About
Filmography
Michael Fabiano
Michael Fabiano
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Fabiano
Michael Fabiano
Michael Fabiano
Popular Films
8.2
Metropolitan Opera: La Bohème
(2018)
8.1
Lucrezia Borgia
(2014)
7.9
Faust
(2019)
Filmography
Genre
All
Opera
Year
All
2019
2018
2017
2014
2011
All
6
Films
6
Actor
6
7.9
Faust
Faust
Opera
2019, Great Britain
8.2
Metropolitan Opera: La Bohème
Metropolitan Opera: La Bohème
Opera
2018, USA
7.5
La Traviata
La Traviata
Opera
2017, USA
OperaHD: Rigoletto
Opera
2017, Great Britain
8.1
Lucrezia Borgia
Lucrezia Borgia
Opera
2014, USA
5.6
Lucrezia Borgia
Lucrezia Borgia
Opera
2011, USA
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