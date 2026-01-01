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Michael Fabiano Michael Fabiano
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Fabiano

Michael Fabiano

Michael Fabiano

Popular Films

Metropolitan Opera: La Bohème 8.2
Metropolitan Opera: La Bohème (2018)
Lucrezia Borgia 8.1
Lucrezia Borgia (2014)
Faust 7.9
Faust (2019)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Faust 7.9
Faust Faust
Opera 2019, Great Britain
Metropolitan Opera: La Bohème 8.2
Metropolitan Opera: La Bohème Metropolitan Opera: La Bohème
Opera 2018, USA
La Traviata 7.5
La Traviata La Traviata
Opera 2017, USA
OperaHD: Rigoletto
Opera 2017, Great Britain
Lucrezia Borgia 8.1
Lucrezia Borgia Lucrezia Borgia
Opera 2014, USA
Lucrezia Borgia 5.6
Lucrezia Borgia Lucrezia Borgia
Opera 2011, USA
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