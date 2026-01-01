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Filmography
Matt L. Lockhart
Matt L. Lockhart
Kinoafisha
Persons
Matt L. Lockhart
Matt L. Lockhart
Matt L. Lockhart
Occupation
Producer, Director, Writer
Actor type
Thriller hero
,
Horror actor
Popular Films
3.1
The Watermen
(2011)
Filmography
3.1
The Watermen
The Watermen
Thriller, Horror
2011, USA
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