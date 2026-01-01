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About
Mary McGuckian
Mary McGuckian
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mary McGuckian
Mary McGuckian
Mary McGuckian
Date of Birth
27 May 1965
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Producer, Director, Writer
Popular Films
5.9
The Bridge of San Luis Rey
(2004)
5.8
Trouble in Cannes
(2010)
5.4
Man on the Train
(2011)
Filmography
5.4
Man on the Train
Man on the Train
Drama
2011, Canada / Ireland
Watch trailer
5.8
Trouble in Cannes
The Making of Plus One
Comedy, Drama
2010, Canada / Great Britain
3.2
Art in Las Vegas
Inconceivable
Comedy, Drama
2008, Great Britain / USA
4.8
Funny Farm
Intervention
Drama
2007, Great Britain
3.8
Rag Tale
Rag Tale
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2005, USA
5.9
The Bridge of San Luis Rey
The Bridge of San Luis Rey
Drama
2004, Spain / Great Britain / France
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