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Mary McGuckian Mary McGuckian
Kinoafisha Persons Mary McGuckian

Mary McGuckian

Mary McGuckian

Date of Birth
27 May 1965
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Producer, Director, Writer

Popular Films

The Bridge of San Luis Rey 5.9
The Bridge of San Luis Rey (2004)
Trouble in Cannes 5.8
Trouble in Cannes (2010)
Man on the Train 5.4
Man on the Train (2011)

Filmography

Man on the Train 5.4
Man on the Train Man on the Train
Drama 2011, Canada / Ireland
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Trouble in Cannes 5.8
Trouble in Cannes The Making of Plus One
Comedy, Drama 2010, Canada / Great Britain
Art in Las Vegas 3.2
Art in Las Vegas Inconceivable
Comedy, Drama 2008, Great Britain / USA
Funny Farm 4.8
Funny Farm Intervention
Drama 2007, Great Britain
Rag Tale 3.8
Rag Tale Rag Tale
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2005, USA
The Bridge of San Luis Rey 5.9
The Bridge of San Luis Rey The Bridge of San Luis Rey
Drama 2004, Spain / Great Britain / France
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