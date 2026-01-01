Menu
Alexandre Carril
Alexandre Carril
Alexandre Carril
Alexandre Carril
Alexandre Carril
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.7
Give Me Your Hand
(2008)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
2008
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
6.7
Give Me Your Hand
Donne-moi la main
Drama
2008, Germany / France
