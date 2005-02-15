Marc Eyraud

Menu
Date of Birth
1 March 1924
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
15 February 2005
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Thriller hero

The Confession 7.8
The Confession (1970)
Happiness 7.6
Happiness (1965)
Léon Morin, Priest 7.5
Léon Morin, Priest (1961)

Genre
Year
La menace 6.6
La menace La menace
Thriller, Crime, Action 1977, Canada / France
A Few Hours of Sunlight 5.2
A Few Hours of Sunlight Un peu de soleil dans l'eau froide
Drama, Romantic 1971, France / Italy
The Confession 7.8
The Confession L'aveu
Drama, Thriller 1970, France / Italy
Happiness 7.6
Happiness Le bonheur
Drama, Romantic 1965, France
Léon Morin, Priest 7.5
Léon Morin, Priest Léon Morin, prêtre
Drama, Romantic, War 1961, France / Italy
