Marc Eyraud
Marc Eyraud
Date of Birth
1 March 1924
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
15 February 2005
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Thriller hero
7.8
The Confession
(1970)
7.6
Happiness
(1965)
7.5
Léon Morin, Priest
(1961)
6.6
La menace
La menace
Thriller, Crime, Action
1977, Canada / France
5.2
A Few Hours of Sunlight
Un peu de soleil dans l'eau froide
Drama, Romantic
1971, France / Italy
7.8
The Confession
L'aveu
Drama, Thriller
1970, France / Italy
7.6
Happiness
Le bonheur
Drama, Romantic
1965, France
7.5
Léon Morin, Priest
Léon Morin, prêtre
Drama, Romantic, War
1961, France / Italy
