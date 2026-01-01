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Ann Mitchell Ann Mitchell
Kinoafisha Persons Ann Mitchell

Ann Mitchell

Ann Mitchell

Date of Birth
22 April 1939
Age
87 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Romantic actress, Dramatic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Year of the Rabbit 7.2
Year of the Rabbit (2019)
The Deep Blue Sea 7.0
The Deep Blue Sea (2011)
Manolete 6.5
Manolete (2007)

Filmography

Year of the Rabbit 7.2
Year of the Rabbit
Comedy, Crime, 2019, Great Britain
The Deep Blue Sea 7
The Deep Blue Sea The Deep Blue Sea
Romantic, Drama 2011, USA / Great Britain
Watch trailer
Manolete 6.5
Manolete Manolete
Drama, Romantic 2007, Great Britain / Spain
Lady Chatterley's Lover 5.2
Lady Chatterley's Lover Lady Chatterley's Lover
Romantic, Drama 1981, Great Britain / West Germany / France
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