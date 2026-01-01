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Filmography
Ann Mitchell
Ann Mitchell
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ann Mitchell
Ann Mitchell
Ann Mitchell
Date of Birth
22 April 1939
Age
87 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Romantic actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.2
Year of the Rabbit
(2019)
7.0
The Deep Blue Sea
(2011)
6.5
Manolete
(2007)
Filmography
7.2
Year of the Rabbit
Comedy, Crime,
2019, Great Britain
7
The Deep Blue Sea
The Deep Blue Sea
Romantic, Drama
2011, USA / Great Britain
Watch trailer
6.5
Manolete
Manolete
Drama, Romantic
2007, Great Britain / Spain
5.2
Lady Chatterley's Lover
Lady Chatterley's Lover
Romantic, Drama
1981, Great Britain / West Germany / France
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