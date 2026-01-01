Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Mathis Künzler Mathis Künzler
Kinoafisha Persons Mathis Künzler

Mathis Künzler

Mathis Künzler

Date of Birth
13 June 1978
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
The Adventurer, Action hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Räuberinnen 5.1
Räuberinnen (2011)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Räuberinnen 5.1
Räuberinnen Rauberinnen
Adventure, History, Action, Comedy 2011, Switzerland / Luxembourg
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more