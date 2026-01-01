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Filmography
Ayça Damgacı
Ayça Damgacı
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ayça Damgacı
Ayça Damgacı
Ayça Damgacı
Date of Birth
1 January 1973
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
8.0
Mahsun J
(2024)
7.8
Garip Bülbül Neset Ertas
(2022)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Comedy
Drama
Music
Year
All
2024
2022
All
2
Films
1
TV Shows
1
Actress
2
8
Mahsun J
Comedy
2024, Turkey
7.8
Garip Bülbül Neset Ertas
Garip Bülbül Neset Ertas
Biography, Drama, Music
2022, Turkey
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