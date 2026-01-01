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Mirela Lambić Mirela Lambić
Kinoafisha Persons Mirela Lambić

Mirela Lambić

Mirela Lambić

Date of Birth
24 November 1975
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Belvedere 6.3
Belvedere (2010)

Filmography

Belvedere 6.3
Belvedere Belvedere
Drama 2010, Bosnia and Herzegovina
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