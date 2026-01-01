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Mirela Lambić
Mirela Lambić
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mirela Lambić
Mirela Lambić
Mirela Lambić
Date of Birth
24 November 1975
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
6.3
Belvedere
(2010)
Filmography
6.3
Belvedere
Belvedere
Drama
2010, Bosnia and Herzegovina
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