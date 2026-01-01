Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Maximiliano Hernández
Maximiliano Hernández
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maximiliano Hernández
Maximiliano Hernández
Maximiliano Hernández
Date of Birth
12 September 1973
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Science-fiction hero
Popular Films
8.1
The Americans
(2013)
8.0
Captain America: The Winter Soldier
(2014)
8.0
Warrior
(2011)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2017
2015
2014
2013
2011
All
7
Films
4
TV Shows
3
Actor
7
7.7
Mr. Mercedes
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2017, USA
7.5
Sicario
Sicario
Crime, Drama, Thriller
2015, USA
Watch trailer
7.2
Hand of God
Drama, Crime
2014, USA
8
Captain America: The Winter Soldier
Captain America: The Winter Soldier
Adventure, Sci-Fi, Action
2014, USA
Watch trailer
8.1
The Americans
Drama
2013, USA
8
Warrior
Warrior
Drama, Action
2011, USA
Watch trailer
7.1
Marvel One-Shot: The Consultant
Marvel One-Shot: The Consultant
Comedy, Drama, Sci-Fi
2011, USA
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree