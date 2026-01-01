Maximiliano Hernández

Menu
Date of Birth
12 September 1973
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Science-fiction hero

Popular Films

The Americans 8.1
The Americans (2013)
Captain America: The Winter Soldier 8.0
Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)
Warrior 8.0
Warrior (2011)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Mr. Mercedes 7.7
Mr. Mercedes
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2017, USA
Sicario 7.5
Sicario Sicario
Crime, Drama, Thriller 2015, USA
Hand of God 7.2
Hand of God
Drama, Crime 2014, USA
Captain America: The Winter Soldier 8
Captain America: The Winter Soldier Captain America: The Winter Soldier
Adventure, Sci-Fi, Action 2014, USA
The Americans 8.1
The Americans
Drama 2013, USA
Warrior 8
Warrior Warrior
Drama, Action 2011, USA
Marvel One-Shot: The Consultant 7.1
Marvel One-Shot: The Consultant Marvel One-Shot: The Consultant
Comedy, Drama, Sci-Fi 2011, USA
