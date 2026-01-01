Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Maria Sagaidac
Maria Sagaidac
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maria Sagaidac
Maria Sagaidac
Maria Sagaidac
Date of Birth
20 October 1942
Age
83 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.4
Eto mgnovenie
(1968)
6.1
Zemlya, do vostrebovaniya
(1973)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
War
Year
All
1973
1968
All
2
Films
2
Actress
2
6.1
Zemlya, do vostrebovaniya
Zemlya, do vostrebovaniya
Drama, War
1973, USSR
7.4
Eto mgnovenie
Eto mgnovenie
Drama
1968, USSR
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree