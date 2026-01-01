Menu
Maria Sagaidac

Date of Birth
20 October 1942
Age
83 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Eto mgnovenie 7.4
Eto mgnovenie (1968)
Zemlya, do vostrebovaniya 6.1
Zemlya, do vostrebovaniya (1973)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Drama, War 1973, USSR
Drama 1968, USSR
