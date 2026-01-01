Menu
Megan Gallacher
Megan Gallacher
Megan Gallacher
Megan Gallacher
Megan Gallacher
Date of Birth
6 February 1960
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Horror actress, Thriller heroine
Popular Films
Filmography
Genre
All
Horror
Thriller
Year
All
2011
All
1
Films
1
Actress
1
5.5
Alyce Kills
Alyce
Horror, Thriller
2011, USA
