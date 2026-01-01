Menu
Megan Gallacher

Megan Gallacher

Date of Birth
6 February 1960
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Horror actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Filmography

Genre
Year
Alyce Kills 5.5
Alyce Kills Alyce
Horror, Thriller 2011, USA
