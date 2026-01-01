Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Lyudmila Efimenko Lyudmila Efimenko
Kinoafisha Persons Lyudmila Efimenko

Lyudmila Efimenko

Lyudmila Efimenko

Date of Birth
25 October 1951
Age
74 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actress, Director, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Fantasy hero

Popular Films

Prazdnik pechyonoy kartoshki 7.6
Prazdnik pechyonoy kartoshki (1976)
Hetmanski kleinody 7.2
Hetmanski kleinody (1993)
Ave Maria 7.2
Ave Maria (1999)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Molytva za hetmana Mazepu 5.3
Molytva za hetmana Mazepu Molytva za hetmana Mazepu
History 2001, Ukraine
Ave Maria 7.2
Ave Maria Ave Maria
Drama 1999, Ukraine
Hetmanski kleinody 7.2
Hetmanski kleinody Hetmanski kleinody
Romantic, Drama 1993, Ukraine
Swan Lake. The Zone 6.7
Swan Lake. The Zone Swan lake. The zone
Drama 1990, Sweden / Canada / USSR
Farce 5.9
Farce Farce
Drama 1990, USSR
Straw Bells 7.1
Straw Bells Straw Bells
Drama 1987, USSR
Mother and stepmother 7.1
Mother and stepmother Legenda o knyagine Olge
History, Drama 1983, USSR
Lisova pisnya. Mavka 6.8
Lisova pisnya. Mavka Lisova pisnya. Mavka
Fantasy, Drama 1981, USSR
A strip of uncut wild flowers 6.9
A strip of uncut wild flowers A strip of uncut wild flowers
Children's 1979, USSR
Prazdnik pechyonoy kartoshki 7.6
Prazdnik pechyonoy kartoshki Prazdnik pechyonoy kartoshki
Drama 1976, USSR
Sluchaynyy adres 5.1
Sluchaynyy adres Sluchaynyy adres
Crime 1971, USSR
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more