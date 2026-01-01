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About
Filmography
Lyudmila Efimenko
Lyudmila Efimenko
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lyudmila Efimenko
Lyudmila Efimenko
Lyudmila Efimenko
Date of Birth
25 October 1951
Age
74 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actress, Director, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Fantasy hero
Popular Films
7.6
Prazdnik pechyonoy kartoshki
(1976)
7.2
Hetmanski kleinody
(1993)
7.2
Ave Maria
(1999)
Filmography
Genre
All
Children's
Crime
Drama
Fantasy
History
Romantic
Year
All
2001
1999
1993
1990
1987
1983
1981
1979
1976
1971
All
11
Films
11
Actor
11
Writer
1
Director
1
5.3
Molytva za hetmana Mazepu
Molytva za hetmana Mazepu
History
2001, Ukraine
7.2
Ave Maria
Ave Maria
Drama
1999, Ukraine
7.2
Hetmanski kleinody
Hetmanski kleinody
Romantic, Drama
1993, Ukraine
6.7
Swan Lake. The Zone
Swan lake. The zone
Drama
1990, Sweden / Canada / USSR
5.9
Farce
Farce
Drama
1990, USSR
7.1
Straw Bells
Straw Bells
Drama
1987, USSR
7.1
Mother and stepmother
Legenda o knyagine Olge
History, Drama
1983, USSR
6.8
Lisova pisnya. Mavka
Lisova pisnya. Mavka
Fantasy, Drama
1981, USSR
6.9
A strip of uncut wild flowers
A strip of uncut wild flowers
Children's
1979, USSR
7.6
Prazdnik pechyonoy kartoshki
Prazdnik pechyonoy kartoshki
Drama
1976, USSR
5.1
Sluchaynyy adres
Sluchaynyy adres
Crime
1971, USSR
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