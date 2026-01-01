Menu
Marcella Michelangeli
Marcella Michelangeli
Date of Birth
28 January 1943
Age
83 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.3
Padre Padrone
(1977)
6.6
Beware of a Holy Whore
(1971)
6.2
Milarepa
(1974)
Filmography
7.3
Padre Padrone
Padre padrone
Drama
1977, Italy
6.2
Milarepa
Milarepa
Drama
1974, Italy
6.6
Beware of a Holy Whore
Warnung vor einer heiligen Nutte
Comedy, Drama
1971, Germany / Italy
