Marcella Michelangeli

Date of Birth
28 January 1943
Age
83 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Padre Padrone 7.3
Padre Padrone (1977)
Beware of a Holy Whore 6.6
Beware of a Holy Whore (1971)
6.2
Milarepa (1974)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Padre Padrone 7.3
Padre Padrone Padre padrone
Drama 1977, Italy
6.2
Milarepa Milarepa
Drama 1974, Italy
Beware of a Holy Whore 6.6
Beware of a Holy Whore Warnung vor einer heiligen Nutte
Comedy, Drama 1971, Germany / Italy
