Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Ligia Branice
Ligia Branice
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ligia Branice
Ligia Branice
Ligia Branice
Date of Birth
7 December 1932
Age
89 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
6 September 2022
Occupation
Actress, Writer, Composer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Science-fiction hero
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
8.3
La jetée
(1962)
6.6
Zimowy zmierzch
(1957)
5.8
Spotkania
(1957)
Filmography
8.3
La jetée
La jetée
Short, Sci-Fi, Drama
1962, France
6.6
Zimowy zmierzch
Zimowy zmierzch
Drama
1957, Poland
5.8
Spotkania
Spotkania
Drama, Romantic
1957, Poland
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree