Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Ligia Branice Ligia Branice
Kinoafisha Persons Ligia Branice

Ligia Branice

Ligia Branice

Date of Birth
7 December 1932
Age
89 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
6 September 2022
Occupation
Actress, Writer, Composer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Science-fiction hero, Romantic hero

Popular Films

La jetée 8.3
La jetée (1962)
Zimowy zmierzch 6.6
Zimowy zmierzch (1957)
Spotkania 5.8
Spotkania (1957)

Filmography

La jetée 8.3
La jetée La jetée
Short, Sci-Fi, Drama 1962, France
Zimowy zmierzch 6.6
Zimowy zmierzch Zimowy zmierzch
Drama 1957, Poland
Spotkania 5.8
Spotkania Spotkania
Drama, Romantic 1957, Poland
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more