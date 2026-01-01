Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Maria Kierzkowa Maria Kierzkowa
Kinoafisha Persons Maria Kierzkowa

Maria Kierzkowa

Maria Kierzkowa

Date of Birth
7 December 1896
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
19 November 1964
Actor type
Fantasy hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Zimowy zmierzch 6.6
Zimowy zmierzch (1957)
Story of the Golden Boot 5.9
Story of the Golden Boot (1961)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Story of the Golden Boot 5.9
Story of the Golden Boot Historia zóltej cizemki
Family, Fantasy, History 1961, Poland
Zimowy zmierzch 6.6
Zimowy zmierzch Zimowy zmierzch
Drama 1957, Poland
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more