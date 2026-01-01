Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Maria Kierzkowa
Maria Kierzkowa
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maria Kierzkowa
Maria Kierzkowa
Maria Kierzkowa
Date of Birth
7 December 1896
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
19 November 1964
Actor type
Fantasy hero, Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.6
Zimowy zmierzch
(1957)
5.9
Story of the Golden Boot
(1961)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Family
Fantasy
History
Year
All
1961
1957
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
5.9
Story of the Golden Boot
Historia zóltej cizemki
Family, Fantasy, History
1961, Poland
6.6
Zimowy zmierzch
Zimowy zmierzch
Drama
1957, Poland
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree