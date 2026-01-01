Menu
Yoko Tsukasa
Yoko Tsukasa
Yoko Tsukasa
Yoko Tsukasa
Date of Birth
20 August 1934
Age
91 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Action hero
Popular Films
8.4
Samurai Rebellion
(1967)
8.1
Yojimbo
(1961)
7.9
Late Autumn
(1960)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Drama
Thriller
Year
All
1967
1961
1960
All
3
Films
3
Actor
3
8.4
Samurai Rebellion
Joi-uchi: Hairyo tsuma shimatsu
Drama
1967, Japan
8.1
Yojimbo
Yojimbo
Drama, Action, Comedy, Thriller
1961, Japan
7.9
Late Autumn
Akibiyori
Comedy, Drama
1960, Japan
