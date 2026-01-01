Menu
Yoko Tsukasa

Date of Birth
20 August 1934
Age
91 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Action hero

Filmography

Genre
Year
Samurai Rebellion 8.4
Samurai Rebellion Joi-uchi: Hairyo tsuma shimatsu
Drama 1967, Japan
Yojimbo 8.1
Yojimbo Yojimbo
Drama, Action, Comedy, Thriller 1961, Japan
Late Autumn 7.9
Late Autumn Akibiyori
Comedy, Drama 1960, Japan
