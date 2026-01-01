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Lisa Leeman
Lisa Leeman
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lisa Leeman
Lisa Leeman
Lisa Leeman
Occupation
Director, Writer
Popular Films
7.3
Awake: The Life of Yogananda
(2014)
6.8
One Lucky Elephant
(2010)
Filmography
7.3
Awake: The Life of Yogananda
Awake: The Life of Yogananda
Documentary
2014, USA
6.8
One Lucky Elephant
One Lucky Elephant
Documentary
2010, USA
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