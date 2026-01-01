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Lisa Leeman Lisa Leeman
Kinoafisha Persons Lisa Leeman

Lisa Leeman

Lisa Leeman

Occupation
Director, Writer

Popular Films

Awake: The Life of Yogananda 7.3
Awake: The Life of Yogananda (2014)
One Lucky Elephant 6.8
One Lucky Elephant (2010)

Filmography

Awake: The Life of Yogananda 7.3
Awake: The Life of Yogananda Awake: The Life of Yogananda
Documentary 2014, USA
One Lucky Elephant 6.8
One Lucky Elephant One Lucky Elephant
Documentary 2010, USA
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