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About
Mykola Litus
Mykola Litus
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mykola Litus
Mykola Litus
Mykola Litus
Date of Birth
15 January 1925
Age
97 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
21 February 2022
Occupation
Director, Actor, Writer
Popular Films
7.5
Queen of the Gas Station
(1962)
7.1
Flying Days
(1965)
6.8
Dachnaya poezdka serzhanta Tsybuli
(1979)
Filmography
5.5
An Incident from Journalism
An Incident from Journalism
Drama
1987, USSR
5.9
Parol znali dvoye
Parol znali dvoye
Action
1985, USSR
3.6
Preodoleniye
Preodoleniye
Drama
1982, USSR
6.8
Dachnaya poezdka serzhanta Tsybuli
Dachnaya poezdka serzhanta Tsybuli
Comedy, War
1979, USSR
7.1
Flying Days
Days of summer
Drama
1965, USSR
7.5
Queen of the Gas Station
Koroleva benzokolonki
Comedy
1962, USSR
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