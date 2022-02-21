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Mykola Litus Mykola Litus
Kinoafisha Persons Mykola Litus

Mykola Litus

Mykola Litus

Date of Birth
15 January 1925
Age
97 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
21 February 2022
Occupation
Director, Actor, Writer

Popular Films

Queen of the Gas Station 7.5
Queen of the Gas Station (1962)
Flying Days 7.1
Flying Days (1965)
Dachnaya poezdka serzhanta Tsybuli 6.8
Dachnaya poezdka serzhanta Tsybuli (1979)

Filmography

An Incident from Journalism 5.5
An Incident from Journalism An Incident from Journalism
Drama 1987, USSR
Parol znali dvoye 5.9
Parol znali dvoye Parol znali dvoye
Action 1985, USSR
Preodoleniye 3.6
Preodoleniye Preodoleniye
Drama 1982, USSR
Dachnaya poezdka serzhanta Tsybuli 6.8
Dachnaya poezdka serzhanta Tsybuli Dachnaya poezdka serzhanta Tsybuli
Comedy, War 1979, USSR
Flying Days 7.1
Flying Days Days of summer
Drama 1965, USSR
Queen of the Gas Station 7.5
Queen of the Gas Station Koroleva benzokolonki
Comedy 1962, USSR
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