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Filmography
Lisa Lindgren
Lisa Lindgren
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lisa Lindgren
Lisa Lindgren
Lisa Lindgren
Date of Birth
3 June 1968
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.4
Gallery of God
(2023)
7.4
Together
(2000)
6.2
Together 99
(2023)
Filmography
Synden
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2026, Sweden
6.2
Together 99
Tillsammans 99
Comedy, Drama
2023, Denmark / Sweden
7.4
Gallery of God
Vernissage hos Gud
Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy
2023, Sweden
7.4
Together
Tillsammans / Together
Drama, Comedy
2000, Denmark / Sweden / Italy
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