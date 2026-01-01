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Lisa Lindgren Lisa Lindgren
Kinoafisha Persons Lisa Lindgren

Lisa Lindgren

Lisa Lindgren

Date of Birth
3 June 1968
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Gallery of God 7.4
Gallery of God (2023)
Together 7.4
Together (2000)
Together 99 6.2
Together 99 (2023)

Filmography

Synden
Synden
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2026, Sweden
Together 99 6.2
Together 99 Tillsammans 99
Comedy, Drama 2023, Denmark / Sweden
Gallery of God 7.4
Gallery of God Vernissage hos Gud
Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy 2023, Sweden
Together 7.4
Together Tillsammans / Together
Drama, Comedy 2000, Denmark / Sweden / Italy
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