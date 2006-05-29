Menu
Masumi Okada
Masumi Okada
Masumi Okada
Masumi Okada
Masumi Okada
Date of Birth
22 September 1935
Age
70 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
29 May 2006
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.2
Man Who Causes a Storm
(1957)
4.8
Battle Royale II: Requiem
(2003)
4.8
Battle Royale II: Requiem
Battle Royale II
Action
2003, Japan
6.2
Man Who Causes a Storm
Arashi o yobu otoko
Drama
1957, Japan
