Masumi Okada

Date of Birth
22 September 1935
Age
70 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
29 May 2006
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Filmography

Genre
Year
Battle Royale II: Requiem 4.8
Battle Royale II: Requiem Battle Royale II
Action 2003, Japan
Man Who Causes a Storm 6.2
Man Who Causes a Storm Arashi o yobu otoko
Drama 1957, Japan
