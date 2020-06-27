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Filmography
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Linda Cristal
Linda Cristal
Kinoafisha
Persons
Linda Cristal
Linda Cristal
Linda Cristal
Date of Birth
23 February 1934
Age
86 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
27 June 2020
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Action hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
6.9
The Alamo
(1960)
6.8
Mr. Majestyk
(1974)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Crime
Drama
History
War
Western
Year
All
1974
1960
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
6.8
Mr. Majestyk
Mr. Majestyk
Action, Crime, Drama
1974, USA
6.9
The Alamo
The Alamo
Adventure, Action, History, Western, Drama, War
1960, USA
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