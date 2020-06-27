Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Linda Cristal Linda Cristal
Kinoafisha Persons Linda Cristal

Linda Cristal

Linda Cristal

Date of Birth
23 February 1934
Age
86 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
27 June 2020
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Action hero, Dramatic actor, The Adventurer

Popular Films

The Alamo 6.9
The Alamo (1960)
Mr. Majestyk 6.8
Mr. Majestyk (1974)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Mr. Majestyk 6.8
Mr. Majestyk Mr. Majestyk
Action, Crime, Drama 1974, USA
The Alamo 6.9
The Alamo The Alamo
Adventure, Action, History, Western, Drama, War 1960, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more