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Filmography
Loretta Blake
Loretta Blake
Kinoafisha
Persons
Loretta Blake
Loretta Blake
Loretta Blake
Date of Birth
17 April 1898
Age
83 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
30 July 1981
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actor
Popular Films
5.9
His Picture in the Papers
(1916)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Year
All
1916
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
5.9
His Picture in the Papers
His Picture in the Papers
Comedy
1916, USA
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