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Loretta Blake Loretta Blake
Kinoafisha Persons Loretta Blake

Loretta Blake

Loretta Blake

Date of Birth
17 April 1898
Age
83 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
30 July 1981
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actor

Popular Films

His Picture in the Papers 5.9
His Picture in the Papers (1916)

Filmography

Genre
Year
His Picture in the Papers 5.9
His Picture in the Papers His Picture in the Papers
Comedy 1916, USA
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