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Filmography
Lola May
Lola May
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lola May
Lola May
Lola May
Date of Birth
15 March 1889
Age
81 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
4 February 1971
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
5.9
Civilization
(1915)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
1915
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
5.9
Civilization
Civilization
Drama
1915, USA
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