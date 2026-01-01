Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Marcia Harris Marcia Harris
Kinoafisha Persons Marcia Harris

Marcia Harris

Marcia Harris

Date of Birth
14 February 1880
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
18 June 1947
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

The Foundling 5.5
The Foundling (1916)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Foundling 5.5
The Foundling The Foundling
Drama 1916, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more