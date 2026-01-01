Menu
Marcia Harris
Kinoafisha
Persons
Date of Birth
14 February 1880
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
18 June 1947
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
5.5
The Foundling
(1916)
Filmography
Genre
Drama
Year
1916
1
Films
1
Actor
1
5.5
The Foundling
Drama
1916, USA
