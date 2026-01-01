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Filmography
Maggie Weston
Maggie Weston
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maggie Weston
Maggie Weston
Maggie Weston
Date of death
3 November 1926
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
5.3
The Foundling
(1916)
Filmography
5.3
The Foundling
The Foundling
Drama
1916, USA
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