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Maggie Weston Maggie Weston
Kinoafisha Persons Maggie Weston

Maggie Weston

Maggie Weston

Date of death
3 November 1926
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

The Foundling 5.3
The Foundling (1916)

Filmography

The Foundling 5.3
The Foundling The Foundling
Drama 1916, USA
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