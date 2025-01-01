Menu
Annette O'Toole
Awards and nominations of Annette O'Toole
Annette O'Toole
Awards
Awards and nominations of Annette O'Toole
Academy Awards, USA 2004
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Nominee
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1991
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1990
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
