Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Annette O'Toole Awards

Awards and nominations of Annette O'Toole

Annette O'Toole
Awards and nominations of Annette O'Toole
Academy Awards, USA 2004 Academy Awards, USA 2004
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1991 Golden Globes, USA 1991
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1990 Primetime Emmy Awards 1990
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more