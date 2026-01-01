Menu
Adam Kassen
Date of Birth
27 May 1974
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Producer, Director, Actor
Popular Films
6.9
Puncture
(2011)
5.8
Big Sur
(2013)
Filmography
5.8
Big Sur
Drama
2013, USA
6.9
Puncture
Drama
2011, USA
