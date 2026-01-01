Menu
Adam Kassen

Date of Birth
27 May 1974
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Producer, Director, Actor

Popular Films

Puncture 6.9
Puncture (2011)
Big Sur 5.8
Big Sur (2013)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Big Sur 5.8
Big Sur
Drama 2013, USA
Watch trailer
Puncture 6.9
Puncture
Drama 2011, USA
Watch trailer
