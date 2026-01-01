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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
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About
Filmography
Sean Skene
Sean Skene
Kinoafisha
Persons
Sean Skene
Sean Skene
Sean Skene
Occupation
Actor, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Horror actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
8.4
Shoresy
(2022)
5.7
Wrong Turn 4: Bloody Beginnings
(2011)
5.5
Aloft
(2014)
Filmography
8.4
Shoresy
Comedy, Action, Sport
2022, Canada
5.5
Aloft
Aloft
Drama
2014, USA / Spain / France
Watch trailer
5.7
Wrong Turn 4: Bloody Beginnings
Wrong Turn 4: Bloody Beginnings
Horror, Thriller
2011, USA / Germany
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