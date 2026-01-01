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Sean Skene Sean Skene
Kinoafisha Persons Sean Skene

Sean Skene

Sean Skene

Occupation
Actor, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Horror actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Shoresy 8.4
Shoresy (2022)
Wrong Turn 4: Bloody Beginnings 5.7
Wrong Turn 4: Bloody Beginnings (2011)
Aloft 5.5
Aloft (2014)

Filmography

Shoresy 8.4
Shoresy
Comedy, Action, Sport 2022, Canada
Aloft 5.5
Aloft Aloft
Drama 2014, USA / Spain / France
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Wrong Turn 4: Bloody Beginnings 5.7
Wrong Turn 4: Bloody Beginnings Wrong Turn 4: Bloody Beginnings
Horror, Thriller 2011, USA / Germany
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