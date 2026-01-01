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Maarten Treurniet Maarten Treurniet
Kinoafisha Persons Maarten Treurniet

Maarten Treurniet

Maarten Treurniet

Date of Birth
21 January 1959
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Director, Writer

Popular Films

The Neighbors 7.0
The Neighbors (2014)
The Heineken Kidnapping 6.8
The Heineken Kidnapping (2011)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Neighbors 7
The Neighbors
Drama 2014, Netherlands
The Heineken Kidnapping 6.8
The Heineken Kidnapping De Heineken ontvoering
Thriller 2011, Netherlands
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