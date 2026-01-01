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About
Filmography
Maarten Treurniet
Maarten Treurniet
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maarten Treurniet
Maarten Treurniet
Maarten Treurniet
Date of Birth
21 January 1959
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Director, Writer
Popular Films
7.0
The Neighbors
(2014)
6.8
The Heineken Kidnapping
(2011)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Thriller
Year
All
2014
2011
All
2
Films
1
TV Shows
1
Writer
1
Director
2
Producer
1
7
The Neighbors
Drama
2014, Netherlands
6.8
The Heineken Kidnapping
De Heineken ontvoering
Thriller
2011, Netherlands
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