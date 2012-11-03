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Eugenija Pleškytė Eugenija Pleškytė
Kinoafisha Persons Eugenija Pleškytė

Eugenija Pleškytė

Eugenija Pleškytė

Date of Birth
6 January 1938
Age
74 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
3 November 2012
Actor type
Dramatic actress

Popular Films

No Family 7.7
No Family (1984)
Find Me 7.5
Find Me (1967)
Byl mesyats may 7.5
Byl mesyats may (1970)

Filmography

Romantik
Romantik Romantik
Drama 1989, USSR
No Family 7.7
No Family Bez semyi
Drama, Musical 1984, USSR
Amerikanskaya tragediya 6.9
Amerikanskaya tragediya
Drama, 1981, USSR
5.1
Atpildo diena Atpildo diena
History, Drama, Crime 1975, USSR
Pure English Murder 6.9
Pure English Murder Chisto angliyskoe ubiystvo
Crime, Detective 1974, USSR
7.2
Akmuo ant akmens Akmuo ant akmens
Drama 1971, USSR
Byl mesyats may 7.5
Byl mesyats may Byl mesyats may
Drama 1970, USSR
Find Me 7.5
Find Me Surask mane
Drama 1967, USSR
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