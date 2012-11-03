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Filmography
Eugenija Pleškytė
Eugenija Pleškytė
Kinoafisha
Persons
Eugenija Pleškytė
Eugenija Pleškytė
Eugenija Pleškytė
Date of Birth
6 January 1938
Age
74 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
3 November 2012
Actor type
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.7
No Family
(1984)
7.5
Find Me
(1967)
7.5
Byl mesyats may
(1970)
Filmography
Romantik
Romantik
Drama
1989, USSR
7.7
No Family
Bez semyi
Drama, Musical
1984, USSR
6.9
Amerikanskaya tragediya
Drama,
1981, USSR
5.1
Atpildo diena
Atpildo diena
History, Drama, Crime
1975, USSR
6.9
Pure English Murder
Chisto angliyskoe ubiystvo
Crime, Detective
1974, USSR
7.2
Akmuo ant akmens
Akmuo ant akmens
Drama
1971, USSR
7.5
Byl mesyats may
Byl mesyats may
Drama
1970, USSR
7.5
Find Me
Surask mane
Drama
1967, USSR
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